Two arrested for alleged involvement in the sale of counterfeit goods; items valued at over $71,000

SINGAPORE - Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the sale of counterfeit goods, the police said in a statement on Friday.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department arrested the suspects, aged 20 and 48, between Sunday and Monday, during several enforcement operations conducted in Beo Crescent, Jurong East Avenue 1 and Woodlands Close.

More than 3,900 pieces of purported trademark-infringing sports apparel, with an estimated street value of over $71,000, and more than $270 in cash were seized.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The 48-year-old was also referred to Singapore Customs for investigations into offences involving duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The offence of possession of goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade carries a fine up to $100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

The police reminded the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences, and that action will be taken against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.