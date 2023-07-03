Two arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint over illegal weapons

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man was arrested last Wednesday at the Woodlands Checkpoint for allegedly carrying illegal weapons such as stun guns, as well as other contraband items.

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer stopped a Malaysia-registered car entering Singapore from Johor Bahru for further checks.

The man, who was a passenger, was allegedly found to be in possession of 10 batons, two stun devices, 10 e-cigarettes, five packets of contraband cigarettes, and three boxes of sexual enhancement pills.

In photos provided by the police, a pamphlet found with one device was described as a “flashlight type stun gun for police”, capable of discharging a large current.

Another passenger, a 31-year-old-woman, was also arrested for allegedly associating with an individual carrying offensive weapons in public places.

The case was referred to the police and investigations are ongoing.

The offence of importing any gun, arms, explosives, poisonous or noxious gas or noxious substance carries a jail term of up to three years and a fine of up to $10,000.

The offence of carrying offensive weapons in public places and associating with people carrying offensive weapons in public places carries a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.

Earlier in March, a 42-year-old man was arrested after ICA officers discovered a shipment of unlicensed replica guns and magazines at Tuas Port addressed for delivery to him. Officers discovered an additional two replica guns when he was arrested at his home.

The ICA said it conducts security checks at the checkpoints and work with law enforcement agencies to prevent attempts to smuggle people, weapons, explosives, controlled drugs and other contraband across Singapore’s borders.