Two women arrested after cyclist jumps onto moving car’s bonnet in Katong

SINGAPORE – The police have arrested two women – a driver and a cyclist – after an altercation where the latter jumped onto the bonnet of the driver’s car near the i12 Katong shopping mall.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance on June 2 at about 3.20pm at 112 East Coast Road.

No injuries were reported and two women, aged 31 and 49, were arrested.

The police are investigating the matter as a case of rash act.

A 39-second video on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore shows the female cyclist obstructing a grey car in the three-lane road.

Other cars can be heard honking as the cyclist, wearing a yellow top and blue helmet, speaks on the phone as she blocks the grey car before hopping onto its bonnet as the vehicle tries to go past her.

The car is then seen moving towards i12 Katong Mall, with the cyclist clinging on to the car as her shouts are heard in the distance.