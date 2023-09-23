Two agencies supporting those with special needs get $1.3m each from SIA fund-raising drive

Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore beneficiaries posing for photos at the SIA Cares Open House on Sept 23. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
SINGAPORE – Social service agencies Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS) and SPD received $1.3 million each from Singapore Airlines, as part of its SIA Cares fund-raising drive.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli on Saturday presented the two charities with a symbolic cheque at the SIA Cares Open House held at the SIA Training Centre in Upper Changi.

CPAS provides care and services for children and adults with cerebral palsy while SPD offers therapy, early intervention, employment and educational support to people with disabilities.

Over the past two months, SIA’s partners and staff and the public raised $1.3 million in donations, which SIA matched with another $1.3 million.

The $1.3 million donation – the largest sum CPAS has received from a single organisation – will allow CPAS to build a play sensory room at CPAS School (West) in Jurong West and enhance its special education programmes with assistive technology and equipment.

CPAS executive director Latha Kutty said the charity will also use these funds to organise an overseas adventure trip for around 20 students to Melbourne in December 2024. The trip will give the students opportunities for personal development, confidence-building and independent living.

SPD will be using SIA’s donation to purchase three new wheelchair-friendly vehicles and to subsidise specialised transport services to its day activity centre in Tiong Bahru for more than 80 beneficiaries for three years.

Providing affordable transport is essential for the charity’s beneficiaries, as many are unable to take public transport to the centre due to their disabilities, absence of caregiver supervision or inaccessibility, said SPD chief executive Abhimanyau Pal.

Caregivers such as Madam Jahinah Abdul Ghani find that these transport subsidies have alleviated significant financial burdens on their families.

Madam Jahinah, whose son Mohamed Akbar Nazir Alam, 40, has brain inflammation, appreciates the time she has to run errands and go on walks when her son is engaged in activities at the centre from 7am to 4pm on weekdays.

She is the main caregiver to Mr Akbar, who has been an SPD beneficiary since 2016.

SIA Captain Patrick Fan with SPD beneficiary Mohamed Akbar Nazir Alam at the SIA Cares Open House on Saturday. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Mr Goh noted that the fund-raising drive involved a wide array of donors, as the airline engaged its community of aviation companies and business partners to donate.

On top of these donations, over 800 overseas-based SIA staff across more than 50 cities took part in volunteering activities to support underprivileged and special needs communities over the past week.

Over 500 Singapore-based SIA staff volunteered to organise and run Saturday’s open house for more than 400 beneficiaries and caregivers from 30 social service agencies.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli (second from left) and SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong (third from left) speaking to a visitor at the SIA Cares Open House. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Visitors went on guided tours of SIA’s training facilities, explored cabin mock-ups, observed flight simulation training and learnt about emergency procedures. They also had the opportunity to talk to SIA cabin crew, pilots and engineers.

For lunch, visitors enjoyed a selection of SIA’s in-flight meals.

Mr Goh said: “It’s not just about the quantum (of the donation)... it’s also a lot about the engagement between people – our staff and the guests we’ve invited. I think (this) goes a long way.”

CPAS beneficiary Raeburn Persis Estella, 12, said she had fun speaking to the cabin crew during the tour and learning new facts about planes from the pilots. As it was her first time seeing the business-class cabin up close, she found it “really cool” and took a lot of photos.

CPAS beneficiary Raeburn Persis Estella chatting with SIA Captain Venkatram Sri Ram. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Ms Sabrina Banu, an SIA chief stewardess, was excited to contribute to the open house.

“Having the chance to make people happy is really fulfilling and gives me a sense of purpose,” said Ms Banu, who was involved in helping visitors learn more about the roles of cabin crew.

