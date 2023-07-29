Two accidents involving overturned cars reported; one driver arrested for suspected drink driving

SINGAPORE - Two accidents involving overturned cars took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, with one person taken to hospital and another arrested for suspected drink driving.

The police said they were alerted to the first incident – involving a car and a taxi at the junction of Cecil Street and Cross Street – at 12.04am.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said a 54-year-old male car passenger was taken conscious to the Singapore General Hospital.

Photos shared on social media show a car flipped on its side at the junction, with a man in a white shirt kneeling atop the vehicle. His identity was not established.

The police were alerted to the second accident at 3.18am, involving a car which was believed to have skidded along Upper Bukit Timah Road towards Woodlands Road.

Photos on social media show the vehicle on its side just before the exit of a slip road, next to what appears to be a knocked over lamp post.

The police said a 27-year-old male car driver suffered minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital. He was subsequently arrested for suspected drink driving.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents, they added.