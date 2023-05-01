Two accidents in three days at junction of Hougang Ave 4 and Buangkok Green

SINGAPORE - The traffic junction at Hougang Avenue 4 and Buangkok Green has seen two accidents in the span of four days.

Photos of both accidents show the signboard of the Institute of Mental Health along Buangkok Green in the background.

Last Friday night, three people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital after an accident that involved two cars at the junction.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.15pm.

A 45-year-old male driver and two passengers aged 60 and 54 from the other car were conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police, who added that they are investigating the accident.

A photo of the accident circulating on social media shows the two cars smashed together, side by side. In it, the bonnet of a dark-coloured car is badly damaged, with debris strewn across the junction.

Just days earlier, eight people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and bus service 43 at the same junction.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.35am last Tuesday, and that all eight people were conscious when they were sent to hospital.