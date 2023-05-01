Two accidents in three days at junction of Hougang Ave 4 and Buangkok Green

This accident between two cars allegedly took place last Friday night. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT
Sarah Koh
Updated
31 min ago
Published
51 min ago

SINGAPORE - The traffic junction at Hougang Avenue 4 and Buangkok Green has seen two accidents in the span of four days.

Photos of both accidents show the signboard of the Institute of Mental Health along Buangkok Green in the background.

Last Friday night, three people were taken to Sengkang General Hospital after an accident that involved two cars at the junction.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.15pm.

A 45-year-old male driver and two passengers aged 60 and 54 from the other car were conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police, who added that they are investigating the accident.

A photo of the accident circulating on social media shows the two cars smashed together, side by side. In it, the bonnet of a dark-coloured car is badly damaged, with debris strewn across the junction.

Just days earlier, eight people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and bus service 43 at the same junction.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.35am last Tuesday, and that all eight people were conscious when they were sent to hospital.

Eight people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and a service 43 bus at the same junction on Tuesday. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

A spokesman for Go-Ahead Singapore told The Straits Times that the bus was going straight at the junction with a green traffic light in its favour, and was unable to avoid colliding with a car that was making a discretionary right turn.

More On This Topic
Man, 64, killed in traffic accident in Dunearn Road, driver arrested
3 taken to hospital after collision involving BlueSG car in Pasir Ris

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top