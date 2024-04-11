Two 17-year-olds arrested over suspected loan shark harassment in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE – A pair of 17-year-olds were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment, police said on April 11.

The police were alerted to the case at a unit on Choa Chu Kang Street 62 on April 9 at about 5.15pm.

The main gate of a flat was locked with a bicycle lock and red paint splashed on the gate and front door, police added.

Through inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, the teenagers were identified and arrested the same day.

Police investigations are under way.

First-time offenders found guilty of loan shark harassment can be fined from $5,000 to $50,000, jailed for up to five years, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

“Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace, and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” said the police, adding that they have zero tolerance for loan-shark harassment activities.

They advise the public to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

Members of the public can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664 to report suspected loan shark activities.