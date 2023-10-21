Two 14-year-old boys among 134 drug suspects arrested, drugs worth over $600k seized

SINGAPORE – Two 14-year-old boys were among 134 suspected drug offenders arrested during an islandwide anti-drug operation between Oct 8 and Oct 20, which saw over $600,000 worth of drugs seized.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Saturday that areas covered during the operation included Bedok, Clementi, Hougang, River Valley and Tiong Bahru.

About 1,296g of heroin, 373g of Ice, 9,605g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, 596g of new psychoactive substances (NPS), 103 Ecstasy tablets, 111 Erimin-5 tablets, three lysergic acid diethylamide or LSD stamps, and two bottles of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized.

On Oct 8, the police arrested a 14-year-old boy in the afternoon for suspected drug offences in a residential unit around the area of Yishun Street 51, said CNB. About 1g of Ice and some drug paraphernalia were recovered.

After the case was referred to CNB for further investigation, bureau officers arrested another 14-year-old and his 22-year-old brother in the evening at a residential unit in Canberra.

About 17g of Ice and some drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit, said CNB, adding that the two 14-year-olds are the youngest suspects arrested in this operation.

A 35-year-old Singaporean man and a 56-year-old Singaporean woman were arrested during a raid of a commercial unit in Serangoon North on Oct 17.

“About 979g of heroin, 250g of cannabis, and 19g of Ice were seized,” said CNB.

“Officers then escorted the man and woman to a residential unit in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 62, where about 25g of heroin were seized.”