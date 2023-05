SINGAPORE - Once a week, eight-year-old Thaddeus and his younger twin brothers Hugard and Reynar spend about eight hours on hospital beds, hooked up to intravenous drips.

The younger ones, who are turning five in July, think the outing is like a staycation, their mother Yang Kailin said, but it is in fact a lifelong treatment that her children will need because of a rare condition they have.