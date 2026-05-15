Twelve coffee shops complete toilet renovations, deep cleaning after tapping NEA grants

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The toilets at Rong Fa Coffeeshop is one of the 12 coffee shops to have completed toilet renovations or commenced toilet deep-cleaning works.

SINGAPORE – Bright lights illuminated the newly renovated toilet of Rong Fa Coffeeshop, its glare reflecting off the smooth wall tiles that had been installed for easier maintenance.

The toilets of the coffee shop in Clementi underwent a facelift in February 2026, complete with anti-slip tiles and a new trough sink with sensor taps.

Coffeeshop patrons told The Straits Times that they were pleased to see the changes in the toilet, which was cleaner and less slippery.

“Even if I dine at the other coffee shops, I will use the toilet here instead,” said diner Desmond Tan, 51, who patronises the coffee shop almost daily. “It feels very bright and clean now compared to before. It’s more hygienic.”

Rong Fa Coffeeshop is one of the 12 coffee shops to have completed toilet renovations or commenced toilet deep-cleaning works, tapping grants from the National Environment Agency (NEA) to improve the cleanliness of the toilets at their premises.

Other coffee shops include Coffee Sense at Ang Mo Kio, with more expected to follow.

A February 2025 report by the Public Toilet Taskforce made recommendations for toilet design features to improve the hygiene and cleanliness standards of public toilets here.

It also recommended a Coffeeshop Toilet Renovation Grant, which was one of two grants NEA rolled out in March 2025 following the report.

Operators can apply for up to 95 per cent funding for costs, capped at $50,000 per coffee shop, to improve the design, features and ease of maintenance of the toilets. In-house toilet cleaners must undergo training in cleaning practices as part of the grant conditions.

Operators can also tap the Coffeeshop Toilet Deep-Cleaning Grant, which supports regular deep cleaning to remove persistent stains and odour. The grant offers funding for up to 95 per cent of the cost of a two-year deep-cleaning contract, capped at $25,000 per coffee shop.

Since applications for the grants opened on Nov 3 the same year, NEA has received a total of 171 eligible applications across both grants, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Dr Janil Puthucheary during a site visit to Rong Fa Coffeeshop on May 15.

“This is heartening. It tells us that the coffee shop operators are interested in renovating, redesigning and improving the accessibility and hygiene of their toilets,” he said.

“It’s important for us to have these clean, accessible toilets in our heartlands, close to our homes, but it’s just as important that we behave with some respect to these shared spaces.”

The coffee shop’s director Jenny Shi said she applied for both grants when applications opened in November, as she had been looking for an opportunity to refresh the coffee shop toilet, which had begun to show signs of wear since she took over in 2019.

“After this renovation, I feel very happy,” she said of the enhancements to her premises. “It’s now a more comfortable dining environment.”

She spent around $49,000 on the renovation costs, of which 95 per cent was later covered by the grant. The toilets are also deep-cleaned twice a month, each session costing around $400.

In 2025, more than 200 coffee shop owners were taken to task by NEA and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for offences such as failing to keep toilets clean and maintain sanitary fittings in good working conditions.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, lapses in public toilet cleanliness may result in fines of up to $5,000 for first-time offenders.

Having stepped up audits of coffeeshops, especially at recalcitrant operators, NEA took about 150 enforcement actions against those that failed to maintain mandatory sanitation standards.

Meanwhile, 61 coffee shops were suspended for toilet-related lapses under SFA’s Points Demerit System, which requires that licensed food establishments maintain proper hygiene standards across their premises, including toilets.

The Public Hygiene Council will also bring its Neighbourhood Toilets Community Group programme to more coffee shop operators to enhance toilet cleanliness on their premises.

Under the programme, community volunteers help monitor the cleanliness of coffee shop toilets and notify operators when amenities are not in good working condition.