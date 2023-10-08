More Singaporeans turn to tooth gems to add sparkle to their smiles

SINGAPORE – Since Mr Fai Zainuddin started sporting tooth gems in January, he goes about his days with a wider smile.

The operations manager, 34, said his tooth ornaments boost his confidence.

“It makes me feel good and different to wear something unique. It also goes well with my wardrobe,” he said.

More Singaporeans like Mr Fai have started to attach tiny gems – each typically no more than 3mm in size – to their teeth.

His go-to technician, Ms Renny Zuraimi, said her appointments have doubled from three to six a week since she started her business, ToothGems SG, in June 2022.

“It can peak to 10 customers a week during festive periods such as Christmas and the new year,” added Ms Renny, who has a full-time job in the marine logistics industry.

Some request for a single stud on their canine, while others prefer flashier designs consisting of multiple gems.

These gems are stuck onto the surface of the teeth with an adhesive and typically stay on for six months to a year.

The interest in tooth accessories has “increased a lot”, said tooth gem technician Vanessa Lim, who has seen about 2,000 clients to date. Tooth gems cost her clients between $75 and $400, depending on the complexity of the design.