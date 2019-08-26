Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow in Singapore on state visit

SINGAPORE - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow is in Singapore until Tuesday (Aug 27) for a state visit at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Berdimuhammedow, who arrived in Singapore on Monday evening, will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Tuesday afternoon and pay a courtesy call on President Halimah, who will host a state banquet in his honour.

He will also meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and the two leaders will witness the signing of two agreements and one memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the Istana on Tuesday.

The agreements are for avoidance of double taxation and visa abolition, and the MOU is in legal cooperation.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, he will meet Singapore business leaders over breakfast to discuss business opportunities in Turkmenistan. He will also visit the Asian Civilisations Museum.

Mr Berdimuhammedow is accompanied by senior Cabinet ministers and government officials for the state visit.

Singapore and Turkmenistan established diplomatic ties in 1996.

The last high-level visit to Turkmenistan was in September 2017 by then Minister of State for Manpower and Foreign Affairs Sam Tan to attend the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.