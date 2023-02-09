Turkish Embassy in S’pore temporarily stops in-kind donations for quake victims

SINGAPORE - The Turkish Embassy here has temporarily stopped accepting in-kind donations for victims of the deadly Turkey-Syria earthquake due to overwhelming response.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the embassy said that due to the large inflow of donations of winter clothing, among others, it has temporarily suspended accepting such donations until further notice.

The post added: “This decision aims to reflect our determination to make full use of the incoming donations, and our sensitivity to fully respect the generosity extended by our Singaporean friends.”

On Thursday at round 11.30am, the embassy put up a post on its social media channels directing donors from its embassy’s premises at SGX Centre 1, to a collection point at 10 Genting Lane, after its office ran out of space.

Media reports and social media images showed snaking queues of donors with bags at the lobby of SGX Centre on Thursday morning.

Earlier this week, the embassy had put out a call for donations for items such as adults’ and children’s winter clothes, and supplies such as tents, blankets and diapers.

The embassy intends to send donations to Turkey and Syria on Monday.