Turkey to export eggs to Singapore, becomes country’s 19th source

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will soon be able to get a taste of Turkish eggs as Turkey becomes the newest exporter of eggs to Singapore.

Making the announcement on Friday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it has approved the import of eggs from Turkey, bringing the number of Singapore’s egg exporters to 19, up from 12 in 2019. Before Turkey, the latest country to add eggs into our basket is Indonesia, which received the green light in April.

In a Facebook post, SFA said: “While we continue to strengthen our food security, we also recognise that no country can be spared from uncertainties in the global food supply.”

For example, it added, the worldwide egg shortage situation is the result of an unprecedented avian flu outbreak, supply chain issues, and the rising costs of feed and fuel.

Around two-thirds of Singapore’s eggs are imported, with the vast majority coming from Malaysia. The rest are sourced from countries like Thailand, Australia, Poland, New Zealand, Japan, Korea and Spain. The remaining one-third is produced domestically.

Singapore currently has three local egg farms that provide for about 30 per cent of the country’s demand for eggs. That is set to increase to about 50 per cent once a fourth farm starts operating in 2024.

SFA had previously said eggs imported into Singapore must come from accredited sources that meet the agency’s strict food safety and animal health standards.

As part of the accreditation process, SFA assesses the exporting country’s veterinary services, legislation, animal disease status and control measures, among other things. For example, eggs and poultry can be imported only from bird flu-free regions.