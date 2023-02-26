Turkey quake survivors pick up the pieces as Turks in Singapore desperate to help

I’m more of a coffee person, but while in Turkey recently to cover the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes, I had almost five cups of tea daily.

It was winter, and hot tea was always offered by the locals manning aid relief centres, storage facilities and petrol kiosks.

It’s a tradition of hospitality, I came to understand, and even in their depths of despair from having lost their homes and loved ones, they were still welcoming me with tea.

