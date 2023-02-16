Turkey quake: Saving a girl after six days gives us hope more survivors can be found, says rescuer

KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey - For several days, aid worker Hasan Abut retrieved one corpse after another from the rubble following last week’s devastating earthquake in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

Then, last Saturday, as he and his colleagues were working at an apartment building, they heard a cry from the opposite side of the site. Rushing to where the sound was coming from, they dug frantically and uncovered a girl’s hand, then her face.

Even though the rescuers were able to save only her and not her family members, it gave them hope that more survivors could be found.

Mr Hasan is an international coordinator at Turkey-based aid organisation Hayrat Aid.

Singapore non-governmental organisation Mercy Relief is in Turkey working with Hayrat Aid to buy and distribute items like hot meals and blankets for survivors.

The Straits Times is accompanying Mercy Relief on this trip.

Speaking to ST on Thursday in a van en route to Kahramanmaras from Adana, Mr Hasan said saving the girl – 18-year-old Aisha – was the happiest moment of his life.

He said: “To retrieve the dead bodies from the rubble, it felt so bad, psychologically and physically. You cannot think and act normally. But when you find someone who is alive, then you become happy. That happiness gives you hope, strong hope.”

On Feb 6, Mr Hasan was awoken at 4.30am with news of the earthquake and rushed to an airport in Istanbul within an hour. He met a team from Hayrat Aid and Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and flew to Adana before heading to Kahramanmaras.

Later that day, his team rescued two people from the rubble.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation said the earthquake, which also killed thousands in Syria, constituted the worst natural disaster in 100 years in the Europe region. The 7.8-magnitude quake, followed by a major aftershock, has killed more than 40,000 people, and caused 25,000 buildings to collapse in Turkey.