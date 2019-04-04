Tunnelling begins on underground sewage superhighway

SINGAPORE - Tunnelling work has begun on a massive underground sewage superhighway in western Singapore.

On track to be completed in 2025, the underground labyrinth of pipes will comprise 40km of deep tunnels and 60km of link sewers, traversing 100km across the western half of Singapore, including the downtown area and some new developments in the Jurong Lake District, Tengah Town and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Waste water will be conveyed via gravity to centralised water reclamation plants for treatment and recycling into Newater.

Work officially began on Thursday (April 4) at a PUB site in Jalan Bahar with the launch of the first tunnel boring machine, which will burrow through the ground to create tunnels 3.5m in diameter below the ground.

It is the second phase of the DTSS (Deep Tunnel Sewerage System) project, where the PUB, Singapore's national water agency, will break new ground in a bid to make Singapore's water systems more sustainable.

The first DTSS was completed in 2008, to serve eastern Singapore.

Phase two of the DTSS project will cost $6.5 billion in total, with $2.3 billion devoted to a total of 19 tunnel boring machines that will be deployed to dig deep underground to create a complex network of tunnels and link sewers.

Related Story New used water and waste treatment plant in Tuas to expand water supply and landfill lifespan

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli officiated the launch of the DTSS Phase 2.

"This is another key milestone in one of Singapore's most significant water infrastructure projects. It is a significant and necessary investment to meet our population's long-term water needs," Mr Masagos said.

Mr Masagos mentioned that the DTSS would allow for every drop of used water to be continually re-used.

He added that these deep tunnels and link sewers will convey used water to an integrated used water and waste management plant: the future Tuas Nexus.

He said the DTSS will also have some economic benefits. The project will allow for some 150 hectares of land, about the size of 214 football pitches, to be made available, as older existing water reclamation plants and pumping stations around the island are phased out.

He added: "The DTSS will transform our used water system, to support our growing water needs, and ensure an effective and efficient sewerage system for Singaporeans."