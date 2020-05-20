Tuning to the trend of podcasts

In this age of online video streaming and live radio, listening to audio broadcasts might seem like a step backward. However, podcasts are still a surprisingly popular way to stay informed and be entertained.

Ernest Luis, head of Singapore Press Holdings’ podcast productions, shares more about what they are and how one can tune in.

More intimate than radio

While a podcast may be less timely than a live radio broadcast, its on-demand nature gives it an edge. Audiences can choose what they want to listen to, and when. This means that podcasts have to be relevant and add value to trending topics.

For example, while a piece of news would be read out on a radio programme, a podcast might have a discussion regarding the topic instead. This allows the conversation to be more interactive as it engages the listener with open-ended questions or other means.

Listening on the go

Podcasts can be easily accessed with smartphones through an array of mobile applications, such as Podbean and Podcast Player, which are available on both the App Store and Play Store. The topics on podcasts are endless, ranging from health to finance, and contain useful topics that go beyond entertainment. Podcasts can run from 10 minutes to over an hour.

Users can stream a podcast using Wi-Fi or mobile data, or download it for offline listening while they are on the go.

Check out some of our library e-books on podcasts:

SO YOU WANT TO START A PODCAST: FINDING YOUR VOICE, TELLING YOUR STORY, AND BUILDING A COMMUNITY THAT WILL LISTEN (2019)

By Kristen Meinzer

E-book available here.

A step-by-step guide to creating a hit podcast show, covering topics from editing to guest booking.

PODCASTING FOR DUMMIES (2017)

By Tee Morris and Chuck Tomasi

E-book available here.

An even more accessible guide with summarised tips for starting a podcast.

PODCASTING FOR PROFIT: A PROVEN 7-STEP PLAN TO HELP INDIVIDUALS AND BUSINESSES GENERATE INCOME THROUGH AUDIO AND VIDEO PODCASTING (2007)

By Leesa Barnes

E-book available here.

A step-by-step guide to podcasting that is geared more towards businesses and profit generation.

MARKET DOMINATION FOR PODCASTING: SECRETS FROM THE WORLD'S TOP PODCASTERS (2019)

By Seth Greene

E-book available here.

An insider's guide to podcasting, this takes readers behind the scenes to understand how market leaders produce a show.