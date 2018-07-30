HOME IN FOCUS

Tuning in to sweet sounds of charity

Even before the showcase concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra started, the entire green in front of the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage was packed with attendees sitting on picnic mats or lying on the grass.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Visitors to The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens signing up yesterday for the ST Run that will be held on Sept 23. They received exclusive ST Run 2018 premiums – a cotton tote bag, a towel and a special water bottle with a misting feature.ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Children browsing the books on offer at the Straits Times Press booth yesterday. Discounts of up to 50 per cent were given for the books published by ST Press, and visitors had the chance to meet some of the authors.ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Long lines of visitors young and old queueing up for the free popcorn and cotton candy that proved to be a big hit at the mini carnival at yesterday’s event.ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Ice cream, cakes and cookies were among the food items put up for sale at The Common Good Company and Udders booth, providing the visitors with a chance to grab a bite as well as to cool down on a humid day.ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
The day-long carnival provided children with many moments of fun at the Singapore Botanic Gardens before the start of the showcase concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra in the evening. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
The audience listening attentively as music filled the air, with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, conducted by its music director Lan Shui, performing family favourites such as Home by Singapore singer-songwriter Dick Lee.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Visitors, some armed with a huge bunch of balloons, posing for pictures yesterday at the mini carnival at the Concert in the Gardens event at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Visitors cooling themselves before the hour-long showcase concert began at 6.15pm. Many braved the humid weather to turn up for the food and activities at yesterday’s event.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Thousands enjoy food, activities and music at ST Concert in the Gardens while doing their bit for charity

It was a fun day out at the park for thousands of visitors who attended The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens yesterday, which featured a mini carnival where visitors could enjoy food, games and more.

The event, which ended with a one-hour showcase concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) in the evening, was held at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The day-long carnival had booths where the visitors could get the newspaper's photojournalists and artists to capture their images.

The ST Art and Photo booths raised about $2,000 for the ST School Pocket Money Fund.

There were also specially curated treats by the ST food team, including ice cream, cakes, croissants and salted egg snacks sold at booths at the mini carnival.

Sales manager Simone Tan, 39, who was with her family, said there were many activities to keep everyone entertained.

FAMILY BONDING

It's also a good opportunity for us to come down and relax together as a family.

SALES MANAGER SIMONE TAN, who was with her family.

INTERESTING CONVERSATION

I enjoyed chatting with (some of the ST journalists) and finding out about the interesting work they do.

STUDENT JOSHUA GOMEZ

"It's also a good opportunity for us to come down and relax together as a family," she added.

Student Joshua Gomez, 25, who was at last year's concert with his family, turned up early and got to chat with some ST journalists.

"I enjoyed chatting with them and finding out about the interesting work they do," he said.

In the evening, music filled the air as the SSO performed family favourites, including National Day song Home by veteran Singapore singer-songwriter Dick Lee.

Even before the concert started, the entire green in front of the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage was packed to the brim with attendees.

