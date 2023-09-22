Tuas water reclamation plant on track for 2026 opening despite rising costs

SINGAPORE – The Republic is on track to secure more recycled used water from 2026, with about one-third of the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant completed.

Expected to be operational in 2026, the plant can treat 650,000 cubic m of domestic sewage water per day – enough to fill 260 Olympic-sized swimming pools – and 150,000 cubic m of industrial used water.

With the currently operational water reclamation plants in Changi and Kranji, a total of 1.97 million cubic m of used water can be treated each day from 2026, as a start.

Singapore’s current water demand each day is about 1.95 million cubic m, or 440 million gallons. By 2065, demand is expected to almost double.

At the Tuas plant, up to 85 per cent of the domestic used water can be converted into Newater.

However, boosting water security with reclamation and desalination to meet rising demand and prepare for climate change comes, literally, at a price – higher costs.

Singapore’s water prices were last raised in 2017 by 30 per cent, phased over two years.

Since then, the cost of treating and supplying water in Singapore has risen by about 30 per cent, mainly due to rising prices of energy, construction, chemicals and maintenance, said national water agency PUB.

Now, average electricity tariffs have increased by almost 37 per cent, with a hike of around 50 per cent at its peak, due to rising fuel prices, said PUB.

Seawater that has been desalinated is the most energy-intensive of all of Singapore’s water sources – the energy needed to produce such water is thrice that for Newater. The other sources are imported water from Malaysia (up to 250 million gallons a day) and water from local catchments.

Newater and desalinated water are more weather-resilient sources during extreme weather conditions or prolonged drought caused by climate change, but these methods are becoming costlier.

The agency added that construction costs have risen by 35 per cent, chemicals for water treatment by 33 per cent, and manpower and maintenance costs by 18 per cent.

Building water infrastructure in an increasingly urbanised environment is more costly, said PUB, citing how pipeline construction, through less intrusive methods, costs 70 per cent more, from about $10 million per km in 2017 to $17 million per km now.

The $6.5 billion price tag on Phase Two of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) – an underground tunnel network for domestic sewage and industrial used water from the western and downtown regions – is almost double that of Phase One’s $3.4 billion.