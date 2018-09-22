TTSH emergency department patients can soon be referred to GPs for follow-up

SINGAPORE - Starting next month (October), patients who have received treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Emergency Department need not wait up to a few months for a follow-up appointment with a specialist at the hospital.

Instead, they might be referred to a general practitioner (GP) near them - as quickly as within a week - if their condition is stable and they can manage with the help of a GP.

The pilot scheme by TTSH, called GPNext, will include five clinical specialities and 13 conditions for a start, such as lower back pain, asthma and urinary tract infection.

The initiative is one of two that will be launched at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Saturday (Sept 22) to better manage patients with chronic but stable conditions and minor emergencies.

Besides GPNext, a team of 48 TTSH specialists from 20 clinical specialities was formed recently to serve as dedicated communication channels between GPs and TTSH.

This benefits patients as GPs can speak to the specialists about a patient's condition and seek advice, rather than having to refer the patient for a specialist appointment, which takes a longer time.

Called the Coordinating Advisory Care Team, it aims to empower primary care partners to manage patients with more complex needs.

Two other programmes introduced earlier by TTSH have grown over time.

One of the initiative, where stable chronic patients from TTSH's specialist outpatient clinics are cared for at GPs, first started in 2014.

Under the Community Right Siting Programme, the number of partner GPs has increased from 10 to 120 today. The number of conditions they can manage has also increased from three to 30. These include more common chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, ischaemic heart disease and osteoporosis.

TTSH provides training and support such as diagnostic and lab services to these partner GPs.

If a patient's condition worsens, he or she may be referred back to TTSH.

Another scheme to have TTSH specialists and GPs co-manage moderately-stable patients was launched in April last year, and has benefited 72 patients so far.

Shared Care helps to reduce the number of times patients have to return to TTSH specialist outpatient clinics, freeing up appointment slots in the hospital and reducing wait time for other patients.