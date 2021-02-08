Media:
SINGAPORE - A recent internal government study found that of 831 individuals who had filed for a personal protection order (PPO), an astonishing three quarters - 630 - had the same order made against them later in life.
This suggested that many individuals who suffered abuse became, in turn, abusers themselves.
Complaints about family violence rose last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced families into close quarters for prolonged periods - putting the issue in the spotlight. Goh Yan Han looks at what is being done to tackle violence at home.
Trying to break the cycle of family violence
