Trying to break the cycle of family violence

Submitted by hermesauto on Feb 8, 2021, 5:00 am
Media: 
In the traditional model of tackling family violence, efforts are largely focused on the survivors, and how to remove victims from the place where the violence has occurred.
Caption: 
In the traditional model of tackling family violence, efforts are largely focused on the survivors, and how to remove victims from the place where the violence has occurred.
Credits: 
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps: 

SINGAPORE - A recent internal government study found that of 831 individuals who had filed for a personal protection order (PPO), an astonishing three quarters - 630 - had the same order made against them later in life.

This suggested that many individuals who suffered abuse became, in turn, abusers themselves.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sub-headline: 
Complaints about family violence rose last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced families into close quarters for prolonged periods - putting the issue in the spotlight. Goh Yan Han looks at what is being done to tackle violence at home.
Blurb/Summary: 
Complaints about family violence rose last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced families into close quarters for prolonged periods - putting the issue in the spotlight. Goh Yan Han looks at what is being done to tackle violence at home.
Byline: 
Goh Yan Han
Web Category: 
Singapore
Hermes ID: 
6 318 564
Hermes Doc Ref: 
YHVIOLENCE08-OL
Display Type: 
Default Article
Keywords/Tags: 
FAMILIES
FAMILY VIOLENCE
SUN XUELING
MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
Hermes Author ID: 
TIMGOH
Hermes Source: 
SPH
Print copyright: 
SPH
Display Headline: 
Trying to break the cycle of family violence
Allow overwrite?: 
Content Access: 
Premium
Print Content: 
0
Display Updated Timestamp: 
FALSE
Hide Comments: 
Hide Media Field: 
24 Live Blog Display: 
FALSE
Disable AMP Page: 
Display Affiliate Statement: 