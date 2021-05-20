Trust is fundamental currency of Home Team's work: Minister

Trust remains the "fundamental currency" of the Home Team's work, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

He noted that 91 per cent of respondents of the Public Perception Survey 2020 said they trusted Home Team officers to do their duties professionally and fairly with integrity, while 92 per cent said they performed well and kept Singapore safe and secure.

The minister was speaking at the Home Team Promotion Ceremony, which was held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Trust is absolutely critical, and the fundamental currency of our work," he said. "Maintaining public trust and confidence does not always mean making popular decisions. It means being prepared to make difficult decisions for the wider public good, even if the decisions are unpopular," he added.

He was guest of honour at the ceremony for officers promoted to the rank of lieutenant-colonel or superintendent and above, and equivalent grades in the voluntary and civilian schemes of service.

The majority or 4,063 were regular officers from the Home Team departments and statutory boards. Another 2,096 were national servicemen from the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force, and the remaining 121 were members of volunteer units.

In his speech, Mr Shanmugam touched on the importance of strong leadership, public trust, building a strong workplace culture and the grooming of strong leaders. "If you look back at 2020, the Home Team has done well in a difficult Covid-19 year," he said.

"I am proud of how our Home Team officers responded to Covid-19, while maintaining operational excellence."

Mr Shanmugam told those present that efforts would continue to transform the Home Team by 2025, including through technology in a very substantial way.

"Home Team leaders must know it cannot be - and it won't be - business as usual, if we are to succeed in dealing with emerging threats."

The minister urged the leaders to continue building a strong workplace culture by listening to their officers, and to develop skills across different domains so that they could be stronger leaders.

"We rely on you to lead your officers through the challenges ahead with dedication, honour and integrity," he said. "I am confident that, together - we can continue to keep Singapore safe and secure."

Among the officers promoted was Assistant Commissioner (AC) Marc E Kwan Szer, 46, commander of Clementi Division.

He had assumed command of the division late last year. Just 11 days into his new role, he found himself having to lead an operation to solve an armed robbery at Jurong East.

"The mission was to hunt down the perpetrators using a combination of technology, policing intuition, technical knowledge and skills, public assistance and support from other SPF units," he said.

"These factors helped me and my officers to uncover and pursue leads to effectively and efficiently solve the case."

He added that he has a deep respect and admiration for his fellow officers who worked "hard and smart", solving the case within 24 hours. The cases against the suspects are still before the courts.

Since taking up the appointment as commander, AC Marc E has set three key areas of focus for the division: crime control, readiness for operations, and care for officers' welfare and longer-term professional development. "I aspire to bring Clementi Division to greater heights in these three areas, and in the process, to fly the SPF and Home Team flags high," he said.

Another officer who was promoted was Commercial Affairs Officer (CAO) 10 Muhammad Imran Mohamad Ayub, 35. The criminal intelligence officer is the Commercial Affairs Department's first officer to be seconded to Interpol. His role in Interpol's Financial Crimes Unit involves linking up the different law enforcement agencies in partner countries to efficiently tackle crime.

In particular, he has helped coordinate complex operations for financial crimes such as scams, helping to intercept and recover the funds to and from Singapore.

He said that facilitating such processes across borders at all times of the day and night has been at the expense of meals and time with loved ones.

"But at the end of the day, you know it's all worthwhile," said the father of two young girls.

"It's like football. There's someone who scores the goal, but there's also the work from the mid-fielders, defenders and goalkeeper, which are your family, friends, colleagues and bosses. It's a team effort," he said.