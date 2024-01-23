Trust between communities hard-earned, needs constant tending: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE -Constant care and attention is needed to preserve trust among the Republic’s different communities, and Singaporeans must never assume that the work is done, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Jan 23.

This is particularly so given a world of heightened geopolitical tension, and where people are increasingly identifying themselves in narrow ethnic and religious terms, he said at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO).

Such behaviour has fuelled the rise of extremist groups and nativist political parties – an overseas trend, but one which can have a huge impact on Singapore’s social cohesion and harmony given that the country is plugged into the global grid, DPM Wong said at the event at Raffles Town Club.

“It is quite clear in my mind that one of my key priorities as leader is to keep our society together, to keep Singapore strong and united, amidst powerful forces that will seek to divide us,” he told the audience of 120 guests, who included IRO patron Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

That one of the most religiously diverse countries in the world is also one of its most harmonious societies is remarkable and very precious, given the prevailing trend elsewhere towards intolerance and extremism, DPM Wong said of Singapore.

“And we know this did not happen by chance. No doubt, all of us here believe in the good of humankind. But we also know that as humans, we are fallible. The primal emotions of race and religion are always lurking under the surface.”

Singapore is where it is today in its inter-faith understanding due to decades of hard work, including by generations of IRO leaders who guided their communities to treat one another with mutual respect, Mr Wong said as he thanked the inter-faith group’s pioneers and leaders.