Trust and shared values key amid 4G leadership transition, which is ‘well underway’: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - The transition to Singapore’s fourth-generation (4G) of leaders is well underway, with the team having worked well together and proven its ability and grit through the handling of the Covid-19 crisis, said President Halimah Yacob on Monday.

They have also engaged citizens widely – more than 14,000 Singaporeans over the past six months – through the Forward Singapore exercise.

Madam Halimah called on the 4G leaders to continue to strengthen their bonds with Singaporeans and work closely with them to write the next chapter of the Singapore Story.

In her speech at the opening of the second session of the 14th Parliament, Madam Halimah said that trust between the political leadership and people, as well as between Singaporeans themselves, is a key strength that must continue to be nurtured and cherished.

Many societies, she said, face deep divides that are difficult to bridge, as political parties aggravate rifts by divisive appeals for support from competing groups, instead of bringing people together. As a result, political systems are stuck in gridlock and citizens’ trust in government and its institutions plummet, making recovery even harder.

Singapore cannot afford to let the same happen here, she stressed.

She said that while debates about different views, which will come up in an open and diverse society like Singapore, should be honest and robust, conversations must also be constructive, respectful and responsible, and based on facts and sound analysis.

“Our interactions with one another must be anchored on mutual respect and trust, and a shared goal of advancing the larger public interest,” she added.

“In this way, we can work through our differences, enlarge our common ground, and draw strength from our diverse perspectives.”

Her comments on trust and shared goals were set against the backdrop of intense geopolitical rivalry, with major global powers unilaterally securing their own advantage instead of strengthening the multilateral system.

She said that the international norms that underpin peace and prosperity in the world are under severe strain, and these are realities Singapore that will have to adapt to.

“As a small nation, we must take the world as it is, not as we wish it to be,” she said, adding that Singapore must remain vigilant and proactive in defending itself against external threats, build a network of friends to advance shared interests, and preserve its sovereignty and the right to determine its own future.

As smaller countries like Singapore face growing pressure to take sides, said Madam Halimah, the Republic will be subject to foreign influences and disinformation campaigns, aimed at shaping domestic public opinion and pressing the Government to adopt certain positions.

“We have to close ranks and stay united, regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation, especially when it comes to core national interests. We must never allow external parties to divide us, and should always stand together as one people to uphold Singapore’s vital interests.”

The nation has done well to build a deep reservoir of social capital and trust, she said, adding that as it looks to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in 2023, the values and principles of the Singapore’s founding leaders were worth reflecting on.

Singaporeans should reaffirm and uphold their shared values while re-examining what needs to be updated, and have the courage to break new ground, she added. “Only then can we forge ahead confidently, firm in our footing and sure of our destination.”