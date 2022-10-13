Reservoir of trust among Singaporeans a key defence asset: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE - Singapore must brace itself and prepare its defences as best as it can in the light of growing global tensions, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Thursday.

One key asset it has in the nation’s defence is the reservoir of goodwill and trust among Singaporeans. This stands in contrast with the loss of trust between Europe and Russia, he added.

Speaking at the annual Ministry of Defence (Mindef) Volunteers’ Dinner at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, he also said: “Mindef, the SAF, and Singapore must gird itself for uncertainties ahead and prepare ourselves as best as we can.”

As Singapore celebrates 55 years of national service this year, Mindef’s polls have consistently reflected that the vast majority of Singaporeans support NS, he said.

In 2021, 96 per cent of Singaporeans polled affirmed that NS is critical for the defence and security of the country.

Dr Ng recognised 315 volunteers and presented certificates of appointment and reappointment to 87 volunteers during the dinner, which was the first one held in three years, owing to the pandemic.

He noted that Mindef and Singapore Armed Forces staff, including their volunteers, helped during the pandemic by packing and providing critical items, aiding in contact tracing, devising better diagnostic kits, and taking charge of community care facilities and mask collection centres.

“Emerging out of the pandemic, we now enter into an uncertain decade, maybe longer, with heightened security risks for this region and indeed globally,” he said, adding that hopes of an integrated Europe and Russia have all but evaporated.

“There is no question today, and it is not inconceivable that Nato may invoke Article 5 in our lifetimes,” added Dr Ng, referring to the article in the military alliance’s founding treaty which assures members of mutual assistance in an attack.

He said US-China relations are at their worst since the end of the Cold War and trust is missing.

While Asean members, including Singapore, do not want to pick sides if the US-China relationship worsens further, it will get difficult not to when it comes to 5G technology, chips, trade and even security domains.

Dr Ng said this will lead to increasing militarisation in Europe and Asia in this decade as countries adjust to these heightened conditions.

“Military spending will go up, and without trust, the key to deterrence, the risks of actual physical confrontation can only increase,” he added.

He also shared his two most important lessons from the invasion of Ukraine.

“One, never get caught in that predicament because war devastates and destroys. Second, if conflict is forced upon us to defend our home, solidarity among our own people will ultimately decide if we can survive,” he said.