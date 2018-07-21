Trump-Kim summit stamps go on sale

Avid stamp collector Lim Hong stood in line for 90 minutes to get his hands on a limited edition stamp commemorating the historic summit in Singapore between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump.

Mr Lim, 78, was first in the queue of about 50 people. Said the stamp collector of about 40 years: "I started queueing at 9am because this stamp marks an important occasion for Singapore. It is very rare for statesmen from two different political backgrounds to come together to talk about peace."

The stamp, produced by Singapore Post and The Straits Times, was in post offices yesterday.

It features a photo of the handshake between Mr Kim and Mr Trump taken by Straits Times photojournalist Kevin Lim in Capella Singapore's courtyard.

Retired deliveryman Song Swee Chiang, 62, who was second in line, said: "To me, this stamp is very important as it marks history for Singapore."

Retired teacher Ng Teng Nam, 72, who was also waiting in line, said: "I want to get this stamp as a memory; the summit was such an important occasion."

ST's Mr Lim was on hand to sign autographs for those who bought the stamps.

He noted: "All I wanted to do was to capture that moment but I did not expect that it would lead to a Time magazine cover, having my pictures published in various international publications and now imprinted on stamps."

Collector's sheets with the commemorative stamp cost $10.70 each. They can be bought at post offices, the Philatelic Store, Singapore Philatelic Museum and online at shop.singpost.com.