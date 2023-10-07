‘Truly a miracle’: New Zealand couple reunites with S’porean amah’s daughters after 40-year search

Ms Hannah Tan, with a quaver in her voice, said: “We were very, very surprised and excited when we found out that you have been looking for our mum, for 40 years!

“We couldn’t believe it, and we’re so grateful to the both of you.”

Mrs Rands, 70, told the sisters she often thought of their mother, who worked for the couple for three years in their Kasai Road home.

She explained: “I was just 18 years old when I first came to Singapore and within 16 months, we had our first baby. Without Lily, I cannot imagine how I would have coped.

“She was an older lady who had the maturity I did not have and she helped me learn the ropes of motherhood.

“I am forever grateful to her.”

Ms Hannah Tan, 68, a waitress, replied: “We are so proud of our mother for the impact she left on their lives and thankful to them for not giving up on their search.”

During the call, the sisters broke the news to the couple that their mother had died of a stroke in 2007 at the age of 86 after a period of ill health.

Given Mrs Wong’s age, Mrs Rands was not surprised that her amah had passed on, but regretted not being able to meet her one more time.

The Rands said they would visit the columbarium where Mrs Wong’s ashes are kept to pay their respects when they visit Singapore in December.