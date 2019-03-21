Truck driver gets trapped in seat after accident

A tipper truck driver had to be rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) yesterday morning when he became trapped in his seat after ramming into the back of a stationary truck in Tuas.

The 30-year-old Malaysian driver, whose vehicle was carrying waste materials, suffered serious injuries to his left leg in the crash, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He was driving his truck to a nearby recycling factory when he piled into another tipper truck in Tuas South Avenue 9, The Straits Times understands. The other truck was said to be carrying sandstone.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.30am. "The driver was trapped and was rescued... using hydraulic rescue tools."

The heavy-vehicle driver was taken to the National University Hospital by ambulance.

A colleague of the injured driver, who wanted to be known only as Mr Zeng, 56, told Chinese media that the driver joined the company about two weeks ago.

The police are investigating.

Cara Wong