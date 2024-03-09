Truck driver dies after ‘vehicular incident’ near Singapore Zoo

SINGAPORE - A heavy vehicle driver died on March 9 afternoon after being involved in a “vehicular incident” near the Singapore Zoo in Mandai.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance near 80 Mandai Lake Road at about 11.50am. The address is of the zoo.

One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, added the SCDF.

Responding to queries, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson confirmed the worker subsequently died from his injuries in mid-afternoon.

The accident was not due to construction activity and involved the driver of a skip disposal truck, added the spokesperson. Such trucks typically uses a hydraulic arm behind the driver’s cabin to load a large bin onto the back of the vehicle, or off it.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. All parties involved are offering them the necessary support during this difficult time,” said the spokesperson, adding that the group is assisting with investigations by authorities and is unable to provide further information.

In a video shared on a social media platform, a person who is clad in a reflective vest is seen lying motionless on the ground between a skip disposal truck and another truck, with both vehicles facing one another. There is a pool of reddish-brown liquid near the man’s head, with other men in construction gear standing nearby.

There were 36 fatal workplace accidents in 2023, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

ST has contacted MOM for more information.