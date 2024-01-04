Truck driver found with contraband cigarettes arrested for evading $180k in duties and taxes

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested in Aljunied on Dec 28 after 1,356 cartons of contraband cigarettes were found in his company’s truck.

The Singapore Customs said on Jan 4 that the cigarettes were uncovered in an operation at a car park in Geylang East Avenue 1.

During the operation, officers discovered the cartons and 3,190 packets duty-unpaid cigarettes in the truck’s cargo compartment. The man, a 32-year-old Chinese national, was arrested, while the cigarettes and the truck were seized.

Investigations revealed that the man was allegedly tasked by an unknown person on a social messaging platform, which Singapore Customs did not name, to collect and deliver the cigarettes.

The man was employed as a delivery driver by a food company and had used his company’s truck to deliver the duty-unpaid cigarettes, the Singapore Customs said.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to $179,292.

Court proceedings for the case are ongoing.