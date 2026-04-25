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Truck driver arrested after fatal accident in Bukit Panjang involving pedestrian

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A 39-year-old male truck driver was arrested for careless driving without due care and attention causing death.

A 39-year-old male truck driver was arrested after he was suspected of driving carelessly in a manner that resulted in a fatality.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

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Sherlyn Sim

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SINGAPORE – A 69-year-old male pedestrian who was involved in an accident with a truck in Bukit Panjang on April 25 was unconscious when taken to Woodlands Hospital, where he later died.

The police, responding to queries from The Straits Times, said they were alerted to the accident in Senja Close at 8.25am.

They added that a 39-year-old male truck driver was arrested after he was suspected of driving carelessly in a manner that resulted in a fatality.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the victim was taken to Woodlands Hospital.

An eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Qiu, said he saw an elderly man lying motionless on the ground, reported Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

Mr Qiu, a security guard who was on his way to work, said he also saw a wheelchair trapped under a garbage truck.

Paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man when they arrived, and used an automated external defibrillator as well, he added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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Bukit Panjang

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.