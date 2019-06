SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old pedestrian died in an accident involving a truck in Jurong on Monday afternoon (June 10).

The truck driver has been arrested.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 12.57pm at the service road in front of Block 179 Yung Sheng Road.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old man, was arrested for a negligent act causing death.

Police are investigating the incident.