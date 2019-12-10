Tropical beach Christmas decorations on buses and trains just the ticket for festive season

SINGAPORE - Christmas decorations will be brightening up trains and buses over the next few weeks.

The festive season theme - Tropical Beach Christmas - will involve a colourful blend of tropical elements mixed with the usual Christmas decorations so watch out for sandy snowmen, starfish, palm trees and transport-themed ornaments.

Christmas-decorated trains started running on the North East and Downtown Lines on Monday (Dec 9) with more to come on Dec 16 on the North South, East West and Circle MRT lines.

Bus services 5, 7, 14, 61, 65, 197, 857, 972 as well as some MRT stations, including the Dhoby Ghaut North East Line station concourse and Dhoby Ghaut Circle Line platform, will also be decorated.

Commuters can also expect murals at Bugis, Bukit Panjang and Newton stations.

The Land Transport Authority said in a statement on Tuesday that the aim of the decorations was to "liven up the commuting experience during festive seasons, and foster positive commuter culture".