Tripartism can work in Singapore because Govt is ‘pro-growth’ and ‘pro-worker’: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The pro-growth and pro-worker policies of the PAP Government are why tripartism can work in Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.

Such policies include creating good jobs while training workers to be able to do them, and making sure every Singaporean benefits from good housing and healthcare that is heavily subsidised by the state, added PM Lee.

As a result of this commitment to enabling workers to benefit fully from economic growth, the Republic has created a “Singapore premium” where workers doing the same job here earn significantly more than their peers in the region, he said at the opening of the NTUC National Delegates’ Conference at Orchid Country Club on Nov 22.

Companies are prepared to pay more to be in Singapore to take advantage of its harmonious industrial relations and business-friendly environment, said PM Lee.

“They value being in a country that knows where it is heading, where everyone pulls together for the common good, everything works, and life can get better for all.”

With the Government leading the country in the right direction, it is thus much easier for the tripartite partners to work together to create prosperity and share the fruits of growth, he added.

Tripartism is the three-way relationship between employers, unions and the Government that is focused on long-term interests and sustainable win-win outcomes.

Beyond good governance, the People’s Action Party has also done its best to give Singaporeans good value for their tax dollars even as standards of living and aspirations go up, he said.

It has done so by running a lean and efficient public system, where government spending and taxes are kept low so that workers can enjoy the fruits of their own labour directly.

“This is better than having to pay a big share of what you earn in taxes to provide supposedly ‘free’ services to the public,” he said.

Essential public services such as public transport and water are also run efficiently and cost-effectively, requiring reasonable charges to be paid for their use without putting the whole burden on taxpayers.

This approach means charges have to go up from time to time as the cost of providing services rise, but the Government will give households who are most in need extra help.

Speaking to some 1,500 union leaders, tripartite partners and other guests at the four-yearly event, PM Lee noted that founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew had at the watershed 1969 modernisation seminar expressed his conviction that Singapore’s future depends on it having strong unions.

“I am convinced that in a vastly changed world, that is still true,” he said. “The labour movement will play a vital role in the years ahead, and I know my successor Lawrence Wong thinks so too.”

Among the key fruits of that seminar was the resolution for tripartite relations to be consensual instead of confrontational, and to develop a workers’ cooperative movement to provide essential goods and services while keeping prices low for members.

He noted that in the early days, PAP labour leaders such as the late Mr Devan Nair and Mr Ho See Beng formed the NTUC to rally the pro-PAP unions, against the left-wing Barisan Sosialis that organised multiple strikes and fomented mayhem to try and bring the Government down.

“I recall this history for a reason: As I told the PAP convention recently, the PAP wasn’t born dominant. Neither was the NTUC,” he said.

These baptisms of fire is why the symbiotic relationship between the PAP and NTUC is not merely an institutional arrangement, but rooted in history and forged in battle, he added.