SINGAPORE - A bid by three men to overturn the management council election results at The Warren condominium in Choa Chu Kang on the basis of procedural breaches was dismissed by the Strata Titles Boards last month.

Mr Cheng Hiap Choon, Mr Muthu Jagannath and Mr Peter Chen, along with three other candidates, had been orally nominated at the Jan 30 annual general meeting (AGM) to stand for election.