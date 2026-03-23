Trio arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks in Ghim Moh

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Preliminary investigations revealed that two men and a teenager allegedly discharged multiple fireworks in Ghim Moh, causing loud explosions that alarmed residents, police said.

SINGAPORE – Two men and a teenager have been arrested in connection with the illegal setting off of fireworks in Ghim Moh on March 20.

The police said on March 23 that they were alerted to the case, which allegedly happened at a multi-storey carpark at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road.

The men, aged 25 and 33, and a 16-year-old male teenager, were then identified and arrested on March 22 and 23.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the trio had allegedly discharged multiple fireworks in the area, causing loud explosions that alarmed residents, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A 30-second-long video of the incident posted on Instagram showed multiple bursts of fireworks against a row of HDB flats, with cheering heard during the display.

On March 20, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also alerted to a fire involving sparklers at a multi-storey carpark in the same location. But the fire burned itself out before the SCDF arrived.

Those found guilty of unauthorised use of explosives can be jailed for up to 36 months and fined up to $50,000.

“Members of the public are reminded that the discharge of fireworks without proper authorisation is illegal and poses serious safety risks to both the perpetrator and the community,” the police said.