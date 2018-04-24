Tributes pour in for Hokkien-therapy dog

Button, a miniature schnauzer known for its ability to obey commands in Hokkien, died last Friday. Animal welfare group Hope Dog Rescue shared in a Facebook post on Sunday: "We are heartbroken and sad to say that one of Hope Dog Rescue's adopted dogs, Button... passed on two days ago." In February, The Straits Times reported on Button, which brought cheer and comfort to elderly patients at Assisi Hospice as a certified pet therapy dog (above). The seven-year-old dog was found wandering around an HDB estate before it was given to Hope Dog Rescue founder Fiona Foo. Ms Foo began training Button to obey instructions in Hokkien. Button visited the hospice about two to three times a month. When news of Button's death broke, many people expressed their grief on a Facebook page that was set up last year to detail Button's life. According to a post last Friday, Button came down with a fever about a week ago before veterinarians found it had pancreatitis and a compressed spine. A Facebook update at about 10am read: "Button lost the fight." Comments began to stream in and continued over the weekend, with many Facebook users sharing how Button's story had left a positive impact on their lives.