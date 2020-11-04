Tributes pour in after death of veteran gynae Yvonne Salmon

Renowned gynaecologist Yvonne Marjorie Sal-mon, who was involved in Singapore's first surgery to separate Siamese twins, died last Wednesday. She was 94 years old.

She served 44 years at the old Kandang Kerbau Hospital, now KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), and was the first woman to lead its O&G department in 1975. She retired in 1996.

In 1961, she was one of two doctors who successfully separated a pair of Siamese twins here.

But one of the twins died hours after the surgery due to infection. In 2003, she met the surviving twin, Ms Karen Yong.

In a tribute on Facebook last Friday, KKH said Dr Salmon was widely respected and well-loved by her friends, colleagues, students and patients.

"She will be remembered as a caring friend, visionary leader, an extraordinary mentor and an outstanding clinician," KKH said in the post.

Dr Salmon, who never married but delivered many baby boomers, told The Straits Times in 2003 she had vivid memories of the times when more than 100 babies were born every day in 1966.

According to the book, The History Of Obstetrics And Gynaecology In Singapore, Dr Salmon became a clinical professor at the University of Singapore in 1977, now the National University of Singapore.

Professor Kelvin Tan, head of KKH's perinatal audit and epidemiology unit, was taught by Dr Salmon when he was a medical student and has fond memories of her.

He said: "She was totally dedicated to her work and she had inspired generations of young doctors, many of whom took up O&G and became head of units and departments. She was always cheerful and kind. When I visited her after her retirement, she would always greet me 'Kelvin', with a bright smile and sparkle."

The Eurasian Association's second vice-president Yvonne Pereira said Dr Salmon delivered her second child in 1982 and, at that time, the gynaecologist was "a sought-after and household name".

"I remember her being friendly, kind, caring and most importantly, making me feel comfortable throughout my pregnancy. She has paved the way and is a role model for the many Eurasians practising medicine today," added Mrs Pereira.

Dr Salmon's father, the late Dr S.R. Salmon, was also a pioneer in Singapore's O&G scene. He ran the Salmon Maternity Home in Prinsep Street from 1950 until it ceased operations in the 1980s.

Dr Salmon's cremation service was held last Friday and the memorial service on Monday.