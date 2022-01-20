Trials for new HazMat function of robotic dog Rover-X to be completed by mid-year

SINGAPORE - Rover-X, which began as a robotic dog for search and rescue missions, is now being "trained" to handle situations involving hazardous materials too, with trials set to be completed by mid-year.

When there is a gas leak in a chemical plant, for example, it can detect the danger with its gas sensor.

Its response to a simulated gas leak was showcased in a media preview by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai on Thursday (Jan 20).

While SCDF officers dealing with the gas leak have to don a HazMat suit and measure the concentration of the gases manually, the robot can take on the job, and send information to a command and control station.

The robot, which can move autonomously, could also replace engineers doing routine chemical plant inspections.

It can take photos of the plant and ensure that fire safety equipment, for instance, are in place, as well as flag visual anomalies or fires not obvious to the naked eye with its cameras and thermal imager.

The robots can save on manpower and time spent on repetitive tasks such as reading gauges in large chemical plants.

First launched in 2019, Rover-X is also in trials to support SCDF's disaster rescue efforts. Autonomous robots have been used too to enforce social distancing and conduct surveillance for bad behaviour such as smoking in prohibited areas.

Rover-X is a collaboration between HTX, Ghost Robotics, Klass Engineering and Solutions, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

With its four legs and sensors, it can navigate stairs, kerbs and other terrains which traditional robots on tracks or wheels cannot.

"Rover-X started out as a robotic dog for search and rescue operations, and we have now broadened its application within the Home Team," said Mr Ong Ka Hing, deputy director of ground systems in HTX's robotics, automation and unmanned systems centre of expertise.

"Our engineers worked closely with the front-line officers to understand their operations and unique requirements, and rigorously tested out many iterations to design and deliver the capabilities that they need."

Lieutenant-Colonel Kenneth Mak from SCDF's HazMat department said: "SCDF's HazMat specialists operate in dynamic and risky environments. The deployment of Rover-X instead of our responders in high-risk areas will improve safety for our people.

"Combined with the robot's advanced detection and monitoring capabilities, SCDF can manage HazMat incidents more effectively and safely."

For the police, the robot's ability to follow officers on patrol and constantly scan the environment for threats also makes it a good partner for front-line officers.