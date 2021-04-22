A trial to use hydrogen fuel cells for ships, the first experiment of its kind here, is among 14 projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime sector.

The Shell trial follows recommendations made by an international panel yesterday.

Driven by both public and private entities, the initiatives aim to leverage Singapore's large port and developed research institutions to pilot experiments that could make a difference to a sector that currently emits 2 per cent of global carbon - and perhaps yield commercial profits.

On Monday, the Maritime and Port Authority announced a $120 million global decarbonisation centre, which will be the headquarters from where research and development projects will be coordinated.

Other projects include a plan to convert ferries calling at Pulau Bukom to run on electricity, and building new ships that use methanol and ammonia as marine fuel.

Multinational companies ABS Group and NOV will be partners in studying how best to store, recover and transport green ammonia, a renewable fuel made from sunlight, air and water.

And maritime data organisation Baltic Exchange is exploring publishing the carbon footprint for commonly plied trade routes.

The projects have taken shape even before the Ministry of Transport has formally accepted the recommendations of the International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation.

It helped that many of the companies involved had representatives on the body, which met nine times between last July and yesterday.

Co-chair of the panel Andreas Sohmen-Pao said that while the nine "pathways to decarbonisation" that the panel eventually proposed are necessarily more general, a major focus of the group's meeting was to deliver concrete action.

"It was not to write a thought paper, not to debate the details of specific technologies, but to form collaborations, and to make things happen... to do so by shaping carbon measures, by setting standards, by piloting innovations, by building infrastructure, by deploying incentives and by connecting stakeholders," he said.

The body, set up by the Singapore Maritime Foundation last year, comprises 30 leaders from maritime and related organisations, including shipping companies, engine makers and finance players.

It settled on nine proposals, meant as broad strategies through which stakeholders can take their cue. Although the report was submitted to the Singapore Government this week, it is also available online so the international community can make reference to it.

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Transport Chee Hong Tat said the recommendations are but the first step Singapore will take in its efforts to decarbonise the industry, noting that stakeholders will have to continue to keep an open mind and embrace multiple solutions to problems.

For instance, the industry might not need to choose between liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia as lower-or zero-carbon solutions.

"I don't believe that we have one single silver bullet that can solve the entire decarbonisation challenge for the industry... Maybe the final outcome is a combination of all of the above."

He added: "This report represents many months of hard work by the panel, in consultation with government and industry stakeholders... I hope... Singapore can play our part in supporting this overall transition by the global maritime industry."