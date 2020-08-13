Trial to let workers leave dorms for errands

Some workers living in dormitories will, from later this month, be able to leave their dorms to visit centres where they can buy groceries and SIM cards, and remit money to their loved ones back home.

This will be part of a trial for workers to engage in social activities while ensuring they are safe from Covid-19, following the clearance of all dormitories on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), together with industry associations and non-governmental organisations, said in a statement yesterday that small-scale trials for the visits to recreation centres will begin this month for residents from selected cleared dormitories.

The eventual goal is to allow residents from cleared dorms to enjoy their rest days without movement restrictions, it added.

The ministry said it recognises that leisure and being able to run errands are activities that are "important for the mental well-being of the residents".

It added that it "appreciates workers' and employers' cooperation over these last four months and understands their anxieties".

Suicides and attempted suicides reported by the media and documented in videos shared online have renewed concerns over the mental and emotional health of workers, many of whom spent the past few months confined to their living quarters.

MOM did not reveal how many workers will be participating, but said the trials will allow it to refine exit pass arrangements, and progressively increase the number of participating dormitories over the next two months.

The statement was jointly issued by MOM and 14 industry associations and NGOs.

There are eight recreation centres, in locations such as Kranji, Tuas, Woodlands and Kaki Bukit. The ministry aims to allow all dormitory residents to apply for exit passes to visit these centres by October, after which it will review the rules on how long they can stay out and where they can go on their rest days.