Trees topple islandwide during heavy rain, more thundery showers expected this week

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain and strong winds were experienced over various areas of Singapore on Wednesday morning (May 8).

The adverse weather conditions resulted in trees falling at several places islandwide.

A fallen tree on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas before the Eng Neo Avenue exit resulted in a traffic jam that lasted more than an hour.

At 11.13am, the Land Transport Authority tweeted that there was an obstacle on PIE and warned of congestion till the Thomson Road exit. Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 4 and 5.

One road user was stuck in the congestion from 11.30am to 12.45pm, reported Stomp.

In a video sent by a Stomp reader, workers were seen clearing the tree from the road as the vehicle drove by the site.

Fengshan MP Cheryl Chan uploaded a photo of a fallen tree next to Block 116 Bedok North Road at around 11.30am.

She added that the town council was working to clear the fallen trees, and asked residents to stay clear of those areas and to call the town council for support if they came across any fallen trees.

Elsewhere in the eastern part of Singapore, a large tree branch had fallen at Bayshore Park condominium, hitting a car.

Ms Mandy Lee, 60, a housewife, said that her family was waiting for a taxi when she heard a loud crash.

She said: "I thought it was the wind blowing away a rubbish bin, but my daughter pointed out the fallen branch."

The large branch from a 5m-tall tree had fallen near the guard house of her condominium, blocking the exit lane.

Ms Lee said that nobody appeared to be hurt.

"This morning around 3am there was a thunderstorm and the wind was very strong and very scary," said Ms Lee. She suggested that the two storms in close proximity could have resulted in the fallen tree branch.

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that there were at least four incidents of fallen trees in the east from the morning showers, but no one was injured.

A small tree was uprooted outside Mandarin Gardens condominium in Siglap, hitting a side gate, said Wanbao.

During the night, the National Environment Agency (NEA) had tweeted that moderate to heavy thundery showers were expected over many areas of Singapore from around 2.30am to 4.30am.

A later update added that the showers were expected to continue over the southern and eastern areas between 4.25am and 5am.

In the morning, NEA tweeted at 9.14am that heavy thundery showers with gusty winds were expected over many areas of Singapore between 9.45am and 11am.

It added that national water agency PUB said flash floods may occur in the event of heavy rain.

According to NEA's website, thundery showers are expected over the next four days either in the morning, or in the late morning and early afternoon.

In its latest regular weather advisory on April 30, NEA noted that May has one of the highest number of lightning days in the year.

NEA had also said that on some days, particularly in the second week of May, Sumatra squalls could bring widespread thundery showers with gusty winds before dawn and in the morning.