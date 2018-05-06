Tree falls on car in Telok Blangah; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A car was hit by a fallen tree along Telok Blangah Crescent on Saturday (May 5), but the driver and a passenger escaped unscathed.

The 10m-tall tree suddenly fell across the road and landed on a car, according to an eyewitness quoted by Shin Min Daily News on Sunday.

The 45-year-old housewife told the Chinese newspaper that she was near the scene of the incident when she heard a loud noise.

She turned towards the source of the noise and saw that a tree had fallen on top of a car, damaging a railing and a traffic light.

She then saw the driver and a passenger escaping through the car windows.

The eyewitness also told Shin Min that the weather was sunny and there had not been any strong winds at the time.

The Straits Times understands that there were no reported injuries from the incident.

ST has contacted NParks for more information.