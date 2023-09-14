Tree crashes on car travelling on SLE, one person taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A tree on the road divider along Seletar Expressway (SLE) suddenly came crashing down on Wednesday and fell on a passing car, missing by a few seconds three motorcycles that were following close behind.

In response to queries, an Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said the force got a call for help at about 7.10pm.

The car was heading in the direction of Bukit Timah Expressway when the tree fell on it, before the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit. One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the SCDF spokesman added.

On footage uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel, the tree can be seen hitting a black car as it falls, and obstructing the outermost lane of the SLE. Three motorcycles can then be seen avoiding the fallen tree.

Some distance away, the driver of the black car switches the car’s hazard lights on and the car slows down.