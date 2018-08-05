Tree catches fire outside Pinnacle@Duxton

SINGAPORE - Firefighters put out a fire on a large tree in front of ThePinnacle@Duxton in Tanjong Pagar on Sunday afternoon (Aug 5).

In a video sent to The Straits Times by a passer-by, firefighters can be seen on scene trying to douse the flames with a jet of water. Police officers are seen present as well.

Smoke is shown rising from the top branches of a tree about 15m tall.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the fire at Neil Road at about 2.30pm.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet within 10 minutes," it added.

ST understands that it is unclear how the fire started and that no injuries were reported.