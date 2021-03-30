Tree branch falls on car in Tiong Bahru, injuring driver

SINGAPORE - A tree branch fell onto a car on Monday (March 29) at the junction of Tiong Bahru and Lower Delta roads, injuring the driver, who was taken to hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the driver did not suffer any major injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST it received a call for assistance at 5.15pm on Monday, and one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

It is unclear if there were any passengers in the car.

In a video circulating online, the tree branch can be seen falling onto the car as it is approaching a traffic light. It was timestamped at 4.35pm.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (March 30) that the driver was trapped in the car after the branch fell, and was rescued by SCDF officers.

ST understands the branch fell from a trumpet tree that is 10m tall and 1m wide. It was cleared by 5.30pm.