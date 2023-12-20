Treatment is available but when do you pull the plug on a grievously ill person?

In this episode, we will hear about the difficult decisions that some doctors and some families have to contend with, in their work and life.

Dr Shirlynn Ho is a senior consultant and deputy head of the division of Supportive ＆ Palliative Care at the National Cancer Centre Singapore. She’s also the assistant secretary of the Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Network, which works with the Lien Collaborative for Palliative Care in Singapore.

Dr Tan Yia Swam is a breast surgeon, with her own practice at Mount Alvernia Hospital. She was the past president of the Singapore Medical Association and a former Nominated MP.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:23 What is Advanced Medical Directive?

4:33 A difficult decision made by doctors

6:35 Advice on Advance Care Planning

15:16 How people in the region view death

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Amirul Karim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

