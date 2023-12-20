Treatment is available but when do you pull the plug on a grievously ill person?

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
There are some conditions that are difficult to treat, others possibly pointless to treat. Doctors know the limits of medical care and they can advise against further treatment, if the care is deemed futile.
In this episode, we will hear about the difficult decisions that some doctors and some families have to contend with, in their work and life.
Dr Shirlynn Ho is a senior consultant and deputy head of the division of Supportive ＆ Palliative Care at the National Cancer Centre Singapore. She’s also the assistant secretary of the Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Network, which works with the Lien Collaborative for Palliative Care in Singapore.
Dr Tan Yia Swam is a breast surgeon, with her own practice at Mount Alvernia Hospital. She was the past president of the Singapore Medical Association and a former Nominated MP.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:23 What is Advanced Medical Directive?
4:33 A difficult decision made by doctors
6:35 Advice on Advance Care Planning
15:16 How people in the region view death
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Amirul Karim and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
---
---
