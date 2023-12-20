Health Check Podcast

Treatment is available but when do you pull the plug on a grievously ill person?

In this episode, we will hear about the difficult decisions that some doctors and some families have to contend with, in their work and life. PHOTO: ST FILE
(From left) Breast surgeon at Mount Alvernia Hospital Dr Tan Yia Swam, deputy head and senior consultant of the Division of Supportive and Palliative Care at National Cancer Centre Singapore Dr Shirlynn Ho, podcast producer Eden Soh and senior health correspondent Joyce Teo at the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Joyce Teo
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
51 sec ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

There are some conditions that are difficult to treat, others possibly pointless to treat. Doctors know the limits of medical care and they can advise against further treatment, if the care is deemed futile. 

In this episode, we will hear about the difficult decisions that some doctors and some families have to contend with, in their work and life.

Dr Shirlynn Ho is a senior consultant and deputy head of the division of Supportive ＆ Palliative Care at the National Cancer Centre Singapore. She’s also the assistant secretary of the Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Network, which works with the Lien Collaborative for Palliative Care in Singapore.

Dr Tan Yia Swam is a breast surgeon, with her own practice at Mount Alvernia Hospital. She was the past president of the Singapore Medical Association and a former Nominated MP.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:23 What is Advanced Medical Directive?

4:33 A difficult decision made by doctors

6:35 Advice on Advance Care Planning

15:16 How people in the region view death

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Amirul Karim and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top