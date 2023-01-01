Travellers stuck in airports in Asia as flights delayed, cancelled after Manila air traffic control glitch

SINGAPORE - Mr John Paul Ambon has visited Singapore 13 times, but was met with a flight delay for the first time on Sunday when he wanted to return home to the Philippines.

“This is my first time being stuck in Changi. Everything here is usually really easy,” said Mr Ambon, who arrived here alone on Dec 24 to visit cousins who work here.

He was one of many travellers stuck in various airports such as those in Singapore, Japan, and the Philippines as flights were delayed, turned around, diverted or cancelled due to air traffic control issues in Manila on Sunday.

At least 56,000 passengers were affected as at 4pm on Sunday, according to the Manila International Airport Authority.

Mr Ambon was stranded in Terminal 2 after his Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Manila was delayed.

His flight was supposed to leave at 2.05pm but when he lined up to enter the gate, ground staff told the passengers not to go in as it would be inconvenient to get out to use the toilets or seek food, he said.

He said passengers ended up mostly resting in the lounges and chairs in the departure area. Some had been quite shocked when the delay was first announced at about 1.45pm.

Mr Ambon added that he also spoke to other passengers who had earlier left Singapore and were about to land in Manila around noon when they were diverted back to Singapore.

At about 5.45pm, he was notified that his flight was rescheduled to leave at 9.30pm and that no meal vouchers would be provided despite the long delay.