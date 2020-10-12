Travellers from Sabah required to serve 14-day SHN; other new measures for travellers also announced

SINGAPORE - Travellers with recent travel history to Sabah will be required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN), Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (Oct 12).

Other measures affecting travellers were also announced as part of the multi-ministry task force's regular review of the risk of importation and onward local transmission from travellers.

Given the recent increase in cases, all travellers entering Singapore from Wednesday (Oct 14), 11.59pm onwards, with a travel history in the past 14 days to Sabah will have to serve the 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

The measure will also apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the Reciprocal Green Lane scheme as well as Malaysian citizens and permanent residents entering Singapore under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement. The MOH added that it will continue monitoring the situation in other parts of Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya.

Any visitor with recent travel history to Indonesia or the Philippines, who is not a Singapore citizen or PR, will also be required to present a valid negative Covid-19 test to enter or transfer through Singapore.

This will take effect from Oct 19, 11.59pm.

To reduce the importation of cases from these countries, travellers have to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test within 72 hours before departure. They will still be required to serve a 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities and to take a negative Covid-19 test before the end of their SHN.

The multi-ministry task force also announced an easing of measures for some other countries and regions.

As the situation in Hong Kong has improved, it will be added to the list of low-risk countries or regions, which includes Mainland China and Taiwan.

Travellers from Hong Kong will be allowed to serve a reduced seven-day SHN at their place of residence instead of 14 days at dedicated SHN facilities. This takes effect from Wednesday, 11.59pm.

The MOH also said that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will be lifting visa suspension and resuming the issuance of new visas.

Short-term visitors who require a visa to enter Singapore can apply for one through a local contract, Singapore overseas mission or authorised visa agent from Oct 18, 11.59pm. Visitors who have already been issued with visas which are still valid as well as those who are eligible for visa-free transit facility do not need to reapply.

However, the possession of a valid visa alone will not guarantee entry into Singapore. All short-term visitors are required to seek prior approval through appropriate Covid-19 travel channels, such as obtaining a safe travel pass under the green lane arrangements, to enter Singapore.

Covid-19 testing will also be made more accessible for travellers, said the MOH.

The ministry plans to increase the number of clinics and providers that can administer the test beyond some 150 clinics that provide pre-departure testing. Laboratories, clinics and swab service providers can apply to the MOH for approval.

Individuals who have been approved to take such tests via the Safe Travel website will be able to make an appointment with the expanded list of approved clinics and providers.